Seattle weather: Crisp, cool and dry through Thursday

Clouds will part Wednesday, bringing Seattle and most of the Puget Sound area a sunny but cool afternoon.

High temperatures will be about five degrees below normal on Wednesday.

Western Washington will see increasing sunshine Wednesday with cool high temperatures. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Wednesday night will remain clear, which will really cool things down by Thursday morning. Expect temps down into the upper 30s and 40s on Thursday morning for much of the area.

The upper level ridge keeping us dry will shift east on Thursday into Friday. The next frontal system will push through Friday morning, bringing widespread rain showers to the area around the morning commute. After the front passes through, Friday afternoon and evening will be left with scattered showers.

The next round of rain will hit Western Washington during the morning commute on Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The wet and cool season is here! October brings the greatest change in weather to Seattle out of all the months of the year. Average high temperatures drop ten degrees between the 1st and 31st. We also average nearly four inches of rain for the month. In September, we average just over one and a half inches.

The weather changes dramatically in Seattle during the month of October, with more rain and much cooler temperatures. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The first pass level snow of the season is also possible over Snoqualmie Pass in October. Looking back at the last 12 years, we saw the first snow half the time in the month of October, with the other years waiting until November for the first snow.

Snoqualmie Pass has seen their first snow in October 6 our of the last 12 years. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This weekend looks fantastic, with temps back into the mid 60s and partly cloudy skies. After Friday, the next chance for showers will be next Tuesday.