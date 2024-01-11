Seattle Weather: Drying out Friday with frigid temperatures

On Thursday, Western Washington saw its first lowland snowfall of the season. From reports of a few flakes to a nice blanket on grassy surfaces, we even saw some road problems due to the slick conditions. Here is a look at some of the biggest snowfall totals.

A few lingering snowflakes overnight into Friday, but most of the snow will be done by Friday morning. The frigid temperatures will be the story overnight. Lows dropping into the single digits to teens.

Skies will be dry and clear Friday with gusty winds up north near the Fraser River Outflow.

High temperatures will be COLD. We will stay in the 20s and teens into the afternoon Friday. The "feels like temps" will be even colder!

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect through 7am Saturday for dangerous wind chill temperatures. We could see values as low as -20F.

Winter weather remains an issue for the Cascade Passes. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 6am Friday. Up to 6" of snow and winds gusts up to 45 mph.

The snow chances will really decrease after Friday morning. The low pressure system that was tracking towards Western Washington earlier this week, is now going to hit further south. This means dry and cold for the PNW with only a few potential snowflakes from wrap around moisture in the south part of our area, most likely Chehalis southward.

Winds will stay gusty for the north interior near the Fraser River Outflow. Winds gusts will peak between 50-55 mph. A Wind Advisory remains in effect through 7am Saturday.

Cold temperatures tonight will be the beginning of the chilly weather. We could see the coldest temperatures for the PNW in over a decade for the weekend.