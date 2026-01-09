Former Expedia employee gets 4 years in prison for Seattle bathroom spy camera case

The Brief A former Expedia employee was sentenced to four years in prison for a voyeurism scheme involving hidden bathroom cameras on the company’s Seattle campus. Prosecutors say Marcelo Vargas-Fernandez recorded multiple victims, possibly nearly 60 women, after a device was reported but not removed in 2023. Victims are now suing campus security contractor Securitas, and it’s still unclear how many people were ultimately recorded.



A former Expedia employee was sentenced Friday to four years in prison in a massive voyeurism case involving hidden bathroom cameras on the company’s Seattle campus.

Marcelo Vargas-Fernandez pleaded guilty to 14 felony counts of voyeurism and two misdemeanor counts for violating a sexual assault protection order.

The case began in December 2023, when an Expedia employee reported finding what appeared to be a hidden camera under a bathroom sink.

Court documents say campus security contractor Securitas believed the device was a music player or battery backup and did not remove it.

Prosecutors say Vargas-Fernandez recorded multiple people in 2023, with at least 10 victims captured on the bathroom camera and others still unidentified.

Investigators also found Vargas-Fernandez purchased several spy cameras and high-capacity hard drives, and he admitted secretly recording his ex-wife in her home.

In court, victims described the lasting impact of the recordings through victim advocates.

"I will wonder for the rest of my life if there is more footage of me somewhere, and whether I can be identified by another person," one victim stated. "The constant question, ‘Am I being watched?’ is exhausting."

Vargas-Fernandez apologized and claimed he was in a dark time, going through a divorce and losing loved ones.

Prosecutors estimate nearly 60 women may have been recorded, though 14 victims chose to come forward.

The judge ordered Vargas-Fernandez to register as a sex offender after his release, and also be under community supervision once he gets out.

Victims are pursuing a civil lawsuit against Securitas as well. FOX 13 Seattle has reached out to Securitas to get a response to that lawsuit.

