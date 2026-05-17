Seattle weather: Drying out and warming up

Saturday's showers and isolated storms will wrap up by overnight as the cold low exits Western Washington. Skies will start off foggy Sunday morning with sunbreaks by the afternoon.

Morning low clouds and fog will start Sunday morning with sunbreaks by the afternoon.

After a few cool and wet days, temperatures will begin warming back up beginning Sunday. Many spots will top out in the low to mid 60s, just a few degrees shy of average.

Afternoon highs will begin warming up back to the low 60s.

A quiet weather week ahead. Skies will dry out, and afternoon highs continue to warm throughout the week. We will be back in the low 70s by the end of the week.