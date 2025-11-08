Seattle Weather: Enjoying a Dry Weekend

After 3 straight weekends of rain, we finally get to enjoy a dry weekend. We will wake up to some patchy morning fog on Sunday, but the ridge of high pressure will allow for more afternoon sunbreaks.

The weather looks great for Sunday's Seahawks game. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s at the start of the game and warm into the low 60s. Grab your shades before heading out, plenty of sunbreaks during the game.

Gorgeous weather is on tap for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday as sunshine continues. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Offshore winds will lead to a nice mild day with afternoon highs above average, warming into the low 60s in many spots. Some locations in the foothills may even see the mid to upper 60s.

The week will be generally dry with just a slight chance for lighter showers on Monday and Thursday. A more active pattern does look to return by next weekend.