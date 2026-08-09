Seattle Weather: Gradually cooling this week, no rain chances

Air quality improved on Saturday just in time to enjoy the beautiful weekend. Sunday will be another picture-perfect day to head outdoors and enjoy.

Morning clouds clearing with pleasant afternoon highs. (FOX13 Seattle)

Onshore flow will continue into Sunday with our morning starting off with a few clouds. The marine layer will be thicker along the coast. Skies will clear during the day with just a few passing clouds at times, but skies remain dry.

Our gradual cooling will continue Sunday with comfortable afternoon highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The week ahead will be quiet with dry skies and near normal afternoon high temperatures. There is a slight chance for storms in the North Cascades on Wednesday.