Seattle weather: Heat wave winding down, cooler weather arrives Friday

After a sweltering few days with highs in the 90s (and a few 100s!) in Western Washington, cooler air is finally arriving by Friday.

The coast is waking up to cool, cloudy skies. While temperatures along the coast will be significantly cooler than the last few days, it'll take longer for the cool down to reach the greater Seattle area. For the South Sound, temperatures this afternoon will be more than ten degrees below yesterday's highs.



There could be some clouds mixed with sunshine this afternoon. We'll have to carefully watch to see if this drops our temperatures at all in Seattle.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for Seattle, Tacoma and the Cascades until 11 tonight. This is due to a moderate risk for heat-related illnesses. Stay hydrated! If you don't have air-conditioning at home, I'd recommend heading into a building with A/C today (perhaps a library, movie theater or mall) to give your system a break. Excessive Heat Warnings are posted for Eastern Washington through Thursday.

Related article

Temperatures overnight will drop back to the upper 50s and low 60s – a relief to those who've had a rough week of sleep due to the heat. Friday will start cloudy and gray, but lovely sunshine will reappear in the afternoon.

This weekend will be sunny and warm (borderline hot, depending on your perspective). Due to a northerly flow, it's possible that some wildfire smoke could drift into Western Washington. We're not forecasting a big dip in the air quality, but stay tuned in case anything changes. Unfortunately, fire danger will be elevated this weekend as well.

Take good care!



Sincerely,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)