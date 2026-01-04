Seattle Weather: Heavy Mountain Snow this Week

As we wrap up a damp weekend, we are already tracking the next system. A few showers will greet us in the morning as many head back to work and school after the holiday break. We will get a brief break in the rain Monday afternoon before another system arrives early Tuesday morning. Lowland rain and heavy mountain snow if forecast through Thursday.

The coastal flood warnings have been allowed to expire, but there remains a risk of minor coastal flooding in parts of Western Washington. At high tide some spots might see 2-2.5 feet of inundation.

Afternoon highs will stay low to mid 40s, slightly cooler than average on Monday.

With several feet of snow forecast through Thursday, pass travel will become more difficult in the coming days. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect late Monday through Thursday. Be sure to monitor passes before hitting the road.

Tuesday — Thursday will be the wettest days this week with moderate to heavy downpours possible at times. Mornings will be chilly by midweek, with the possibility of "chunky rain" in the foothills. Next weekend looks drier with more mild days.