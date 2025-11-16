Seattle Weather: Light Rain Returns Monday

A cold front will arrive overnight Sunday, increasing light rain around the region into Monday. Snow levels will initially start off higher around 6000' then lower to around 3000' by Monday night and Tuesday.

Friday's commuting hours were rough! While we are forecasting another wet morning, the rain isn't expected to be hard. Nevertheless, be sure to plan ahead for some wet roads and take it slow!

Light rain will keep roads wet Monday. (FOX13 Seattle)

A cooler afternoon is forecast in the wake of Monday's front. Afternoon highs will be near average in many spots, in the low 50s.

A soggy start to the week with a short break on Tuesday night and Wednesday. Rain will ramp up again by the end of the week and next weekend.