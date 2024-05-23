Seattle Weather: Light showers return Friday

Today we saw some afternoon sunbreaks and slightly warmer temperatures. Clouds are slowly returning tonight ahead of showers to end the week.

Radar

Temperatures on Thursday were a few degrees warmer compared to Wednesday, but only by a degree or two.

TODAY HIGH TEMP

Clouds will slowly increase overnight with a few sprinkles along the coast by early Friday morning. Overnight lows in the mid to low 40s.

Regional Overnight Lows

Light showers will slowly move in Friday starting along the coast, making their way inland by the afternoon.

FUTURECAST NEXT 48 HOURS2

Skies will be mostly cloudy with light showers and temperatures will drop again into the 50s. Another below-average afternoon.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

Showers will continue into the evening hours, with more rain overnight into Saturday.

FUTURECAST NEXT 48 HOURS2

Scattered showers will continue into Saturday with highs still well below average. A brief round of upper level ridging will dry skies out Sunday into Monday. Highs will warm to around the 70s by Memorial Day.