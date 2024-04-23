Seattle Weather: Light showers return Wednesday

It was a beautiful sunny day for the Pacific Northwest with highs in the 70s!

Tonight you will notice the full moon-- it is the Full Pink Moon. It is named after the phlox flower blooming in North America at this time of the year.

We will see clouds increase overnight with mild temperatures in the mid 40s.

A weak frontal system will move through Wednesday. A few light sprinkles will start along the coast in the morning, and they will slowly move inland through the afternoon.

Highs will cool down on Wednesday, back to around the seasonal average of 61 degrees.

More rainfall will move in Thursday through Friday, with plenty of showers and cooler temperatures. Scattered showers stick around into early next week.