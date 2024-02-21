Seattle weather: Mild conditions with sunbreaks on Thursday

Wednesday was a gray and soggy day, but temperatures were mild today, once again warming into the lower 50s.

Enjoy the warm-up, as we are tracking cooler temperatures for early next week.

Overall, rainfall amounts today were generally light, but we did have a few brief, heavy downpours. Rainfall amounts ranged from just a few hundredths of an inch to more than a half inch.

Showers will continue through tonight into early Thursday. By Thursday afternoon, skies will turn partly cloudy and fog will form overnight and early Friday morning.

With the additional sunshine, afternoon highs tomorrow will be warmer. Some spots will even see the upper 50s.

We continue to monitor the snowpack in the Cascades. They remain low, but a cold, wet system heading our way is forecast to bring 1-2 feet of snow to our mountains! The heaviest snowfall will be between Sunday and Tuesday. Be sure to monitor the mountain passes during that time if traveling.

While the mountains are picking up some much-needed snow, Sunday will be very wet in the lowlands. Snow levels will lower to near the surface and the lowlands may again see a wintry mix with some minor accumulations on grassy spots. Monday and Tuesday morning is the best time to see this. We will continue to watch this forecast closely in the coming days.