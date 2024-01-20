Seattle weather: Milder week of weather ahead

After exceptionally frigid temperatures and pockets of snow the last week or two, we're forecasting quieter and milder weather this week. Keep in mind though: there will be daily rounds of showers.



For today, highs will lift from the upper 40s to the low 50s. Temperatures today are much warmer than they were a week ago. Remember how Sea-Tac Airport only reached 22 degrees last Saturday? Communities near the Cascades (e.g. North Bend) could be breezy today, but winds won't be strong enough to warrant an official Wind Advisory.

This morning, temps feel chilly. We've also battled some spotty fog. It'll stay dry for the greater Seattle area during the daytime today, but showers move in after dark.



Tomorrow, there could be times of soaking rain - making it more uncomfortable for trying to get outside. Dress in warm and waterproof layers!



Over the eastern slopes of some of the Cascades and into Eastern Washington, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday for mixed precipitation (light ice and light-to-moderate snow). Check WSDOT conditions and make sure your car is prepared for winter traveling before hitting the roads.

Speaking of the mountains, there might be times of light freezing rain at Snoqualmie and Stevens Passes Sunday and Monday. Stay tuned for additional details!

At the current moment, Monday looks like the wettest day this week.

Tuesday and Wednesday, isolated to scattered showers are possible. Thursday and Friday could wind up mostly dry with spotty showers. One thing to note: the extended part of the seven-day forecast (particularly past day five) is very subject to change. We'll watch the latest for you.

Have a wonderful weekend!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

