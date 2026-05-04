Seattle Weather: Another warm day Monday, highs in the 80s

The Brief Record heat Sunday gives way to another sunny, warm Monday, with inland highs in the 80s and cooler 60s to low 70s along the coast. Increasing onshore flow brings more coastal clouds Monday, while high pressure keeps conditions dry and above average through midweek. Temperatures ease into the mid-70s Tuesday, with a weak front by Friday dropping highs to the 60s but still above normal.



After a day of record heat on Sunday, it will be another sunny and warm day on Monday.

There will be a few more clouds along the coast on Monday as the flow turns more onshore, which will cool the coastal areas through the afternoon. High pressure will remain the main influence through the afternoon, keeping inland highs in the 80s.

After a day of record heat Sunday, it will be another sunny and warm day Monday.

Seattle weather: How hot will it get today?

Highs on Monday will reach the low to mid 80s with plenty of afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will peak in the 60s to low 70s along the coast and areas right along the water.

Highs Monday will reach the low to mid 80s with plenty of afternoon sunshine.

High pressure remains over Western Washington through Tuesday, slowly moving further inland. There will be more morning clouds Tuesday and highs will cool back down into the mid 70s.

High pressure remains over Western Washington through Tuesday, slowly moving further inland, Expand

The extended forecast this week looks dry and above average as high pressure persists. A weak front will move into the Northwest by Friday, knocking highs back to the 60s, though they will still remain above average.

The extended forecast this week looks dry and above average. (CalMatters)