Seattle Weather: Month long dry streak ended Saturday

After more than a month without any measurable rainfall, the upper-level disturbance that crossed through the region on Saturday morning finally broke the dry streak. Sea-Tac saw more than a half inch of rainfall. A weak convergence zone will keep light rain chances around into the overnight and early hours on Sunday.

Saturday's rainfall finally broke a 33-day stretch with no measurable rainfall at Sea-Tac. (FOX13 Seattle)

Another cooler than normal day on Sunday as clouds hang on into the afternoon.

Another cooler than normal day on Sunday as clouds hang on into the afternoon.

The upper level low will continue to lift out of Western Washington overnight Saturday and early Sunday. Lingering moisture will lead to some early morning fog on Sunday. Skies will slowly clear throughout the day with many enjoying sun breaks by late afternoon.

The upper-level low will lift out, slowly clearing the clouds during the day on Sunday.

Sunday and Monday are shaping up to be the driest days this week. Another, more organized system will arrive on Wednesday with additional chances of rain for much of our region.