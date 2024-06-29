Seattle Weather: Morning clouds to sunshine and 70s Sunday

We started with sunshine and temperatures warmed up nicely, but we are ending our Saturday with clouds and a few sprinkles.

TODAY HIGH TEMP

This evening the light sprinkles will continue, but will taper by Sunday morning. Rainfall totals have been less than a tenth of inch for most spots.

Radar

Clouds will continue overnight along with light showers, and temperatures will be mild.

TONIGHT FORECAST PM

Overnight lows staying in the mid to upper 50s this evening with calm winds.

Regional Overnight Lows

Starting our Sunday with a few clouds, but clouds will continue to decrease as the day goes on and temperatures will warm up.

TOMORROWS FORECAST

Most of the clouds will dissipate by Sunday afternoon/evening with nice conditions to end the weekend.

FUTURECAST

Highs will again be in the mid to low 70s around Western Washington, which is right around the seasonal average for this time of year.

Regional Highs Tomorrow (FOX Weather)

Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine and highs in the mid 70s will be the forecast for the first half of the week. High pressure will continue to build and peak by the end of the week. 4th of July is looking sunny and warm, which will also increase fire concerns.