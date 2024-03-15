Seattle weather: Near record warmth this weekend

Spring-like weather is leading to a rise in our pollen counts. The sunny skies have the Alder levels very high while grass and weeds are still absent from the count.

If you are sniffling and sneezing, it's like our blooming trees.

A calm, clear and dry night is ahead. Overnight lows won't be quite as chilly as the previous nights, with many locations mainly in the upper 30s to low 40s.

This weekend will bring some of the warmest temperatures we've seen so far this season. The ridge of high pressure will be overhead both Saturday and Sunday, warming us up to the 70s.

Near record highs are forecast for both Saturday and Sunday. Monday will also be well warmer than normal, but not quite as close to record levels.

Sunny skies stick around until about the middle of the week. The ridge will begin to weaken and move east. Afternoon highs will return to near normal by Wednesday, along with slight chances for rain.