Seattle weather: One more cool and wet day Tuesday

Showers will continue through most of the work day Tuesday as a system pushes south through Western Washington.

It's going to be a very cool day across Washington State as overcast skies and light showers hit the region. High temperatures will only make it into the upper 50s and low 60s. That's about 10 to 15 degrees below average for mid-June.

The rain will continue to move south this afternoon, so expect a wet start to your evening commute.

By dinnertime, more areas will be dry than wet, with just a few isolated showers left tonight in the higher elevations.

Starting Wednesday, a ridge of high pressure will begin nudging closer to the area. This will send temps soaring back into the 70s. Expect more sunshine Wednesday mixed with clouds.

Sunny skies return on Thursday and Friday with much warmer weather.

This weekend looks fantastic with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Highs will be back into the mid 70s.