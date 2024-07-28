Seattle Weather: Rain and upper 60s returns Monday

It was a cooler Sunday with clouds to start the day, but the sunshine returned this afternoon. Highs only got into the upper 60s to low 70s, 10 degrees

TODAY HIGH TEMP

Clouds will increase overnight with showers slowly starting to move inland along the coast by 9:30pm.

Radar

Overnight we will see more clouds and showers along the coast. Lows will be mild, only in the mid to upper 50s.

Regional Overnight Lows

Waking up on Friday, it will be WET by July standards! Rain will be moving throughout Western Washington through midday.

FUTURECAST 7am (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures will take a hit with this frontal system, bringing rain, but also the 60s.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

Clouds will continue through the evening, but rain will turn to more scattered showers.

FUTURECAST 5pm (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rainfall totals will be highest along the coast and north interior with up to half an inch. The Seattle metro area could see up to a quarter of an inch.

FUTURE Rainfall Totals ECMWF

This could make it the wettest July 29th on record, which is historically the DRIEST day of the year in Seattle.

July 29th Driest Day

The showers will taper through Tuesday morning, with drier skies by the evening hours. Clouds to start Wednesday, but the sunshine will return by the afternoon with highs in the 80s. Temperatures will be very summer-like with plenty of sunshine through Seafair Weekend!