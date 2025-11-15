Seattle Weather: Scattered showers and clouds Sunday

Saturday was gray with plenty of light showers and temperatures were very mild, reaching the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will be similar with more rain through the evening hours.

Snow levels will remain high through the weekend, but colder air returns for the work week. A mix of rain and snow for the passes by midweek.

Rain will be a little heavier Sunday as another front system moves through Western Washington.

Showers will taper by Monday morning for mostly cloudy, but dry skies into the afternoon. A slight chance of a shower Tuesday, but we will remain on the dry side through Wednesday. Showers return to end the week.