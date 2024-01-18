Seattle Weather: Showers overnight, drier afternoon Friday

On Thursday, Seattle continued to see winter weather, including freezing rain, snow and ice. Ice accumulation reports topped 1 inch.

Tonight, showers have been mainly rain, but there are still areas of freezing rain for the Cascade foothills & the north interior.

Overnight lows will drop to the mid to low 30s, so there is still potential for slick spots early Friday morning.

A Wind Advisory and Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect through early Friday morning for gusty winds and freezing rain.

We will see morning rain showers and a few mountain snowflakes to start the day. Possibly some freezing rain right along the freezing line, but it shouldn't last long.

Rain will taper for most by the afternoon along with mostly cloudy skies. Showers will linger in the north sound into the evening.

Highs on Friday will warm back into the 40s. Temperatures will still stay around freezing for the Cascade passes, but most locations will start to see melting.

This weekend we will start mainly dry and milder. Dry skies will be around for most of the day Saturday, but showers will return later into Sunday. Slightly above average temperatures and rain into next week.