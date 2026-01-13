Bruce Lee to be honored with a U.S. Post Office Forever stamp

The Brief The U.S. Postal Service will honor martial arts legend Bruce Lee with a new Forever stamp during a dedication ceremony in Seattle on Feb. 18. The stamp’s artwork features an egg tempera painting of Lee’s famous flying kick, accented by a yellow brushstroke that references his iconic tracksuit from the film "The Game of Death." The event, which is free to the public, will take place at the Nippon Kan Theater and feature guest speakers including Lee’s daughter, Shannon Lee.



The U.S. Postal Service will honor martial arts legend and actor Bruce Lee with a new Forever stamp during a ceremony in Seattle next month.

The stamp features an egg tempera painting by artist Kam Mak, depicting Lee mid-air while executing his signature flying kick. The design includes a bold yellow calligraphic brushstroke, which is a nod to the iconic yellow tracksuit Lee wore in his final film, "The Game of Death."

In a symbolic touch, the words "Bruce Lee" and "USA Forever" are printed vertically on the stamp, angled to appear as if Lee’s kick is breaking the text in half.

"Lee captivated film audiences with his skill, charisma and screen presence," the U.S. Postal Service said in a statement. USPS noted that his legacy continues to inspire generations to explore mixed martial arts and Asian culture.

The U.S. Postal Service will honor Bruce Lee with a new Forever stamp. (U.S. Postal Service)

Lee was born in San Francisco and moved to Seattle in 1959 to work at Ruby Chow's Chinese restaurant. He attended the University of Washington, where he studied philosophy.

When he was in Seattle, he opened his first martial arts studio. Though he became a global superstar through films like "Enter the Dragon," he maintained deep ties to the Pacific Northwest and was buried in Seattle’s Lake View Cemetery in the Capitol Hill.

The first-day-of-issue ceremony for the Bruce Lee Forever stamp is scheduled for Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. at the Nippon Kan Theater in Seattle's Chinatown-International District.

The dedication event will feature Derek Kan, vice chairman of the USPS Board of Governors, and Lee’s daughter, Shannon Lee, who serves as the CEO of Bruce Lee Enterprises.

While the event is free and open to the public, the Postal Service is encouraging attendees to register online.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Man shot by Border Patrol in Portland, OR, faces charges for ramming federal vehicle

First 5 pm sunset of 2026 to return to Seattle this month. Here's when

Tacoma's Spud's Pizza hit by repeated break-ins after fire

Thousands attend ‘ICE Out For Good’ rally in Seattle

Man dead after car crash in Port Orchard, WA, authorities investigating

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.