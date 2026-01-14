The Brief A Gig Harbor massage therapist has been charged with two counts of third-degree rape involving two clients, prosecutors said. The alleged assaults occurred at Serenity Spa in late 2024 and May 2024, according to court documents. A judge set bail at $500 with electronic monitoring, and Francis is barred from private massage work as the case moves forward.



A massage therapist is facing two counts of third-degree rape in Pierce County, prosecutors say.

The backstory:

Justin Francis, 25, appeared in court Wednesday after being accused of sexually assaulting two women while working at a spa in Gig Harbor.

Prosecutors said one alleged assault occurred in December 2024 at Serenity Spa, where Francis is accused of inappropriately touching a client.

A second alleged incident occurred in May 2024, also at the Gig Harbor business.

Serenity Spa issued the following statement to FOX 13's inquiry regarding the employee's conduct:

"Patient safety is our highest priority. When we became aware of an allegation involving a former employee, we immediately reported the matter to authorities and have fully cooperated with their investigation. The individual had already been separated from our business for unrelated reasons prior to any such allegation being brought to our attention."

What's next:

Prosecutors requested $100,000 bail, but a judge set Francis’ bail at $500 and ordered him to stay under electronic home monitoring.

Francis is barred from providing private massage therapy, but is allowed to continue teaching massage under supervision.

