‘This is mass terror’; WA protesters demand ‘ICE out of Tacoma’
TACOMA, Wash. - Activists gathered outside Tacoma City Hall on Tuesday, protesting against ICE's authority to operate in the city.
Around 70 people came out to challenge the federal government's authority in Tacoma.
"We are here to tell Ice that you are not welcome in Tacoma," one of the demonstrators declared.
After gathering in front of City Hall, they made their way into the city council chambers demanding Tacoma leaders lock ICE out of the city.
What they're saying:
That group has six demands, including a resolution that would revoke ICE's authority to operate in the city. They also want ICE arrests — which they call abductions — to be considered unlawful. They testified in front of city leaders on Tuesday.
"This is not public safety. This is mass terror and state violence," one resident commented. "We must join other cities and saying enough is enough."
"Public safety, first and foremost, has to be your constitutional liberties, as a resident of Tacoma, not just a citizen," said Tacoma Mayor Anders Ibsen.
In a statement, the council condemned the killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis, saying in part:
"Tacoma will continue to work within its legal authority to defend democracy and protect due process rights… As a council, we will continue to expand protections for immigrants and refugees who call Tacoma home."
Big picture view:
Less than half a mile from City Hall is the Northwest ICE Processing Center. It is one of the largest ICE detention centers in the entire country, with a capacity for more than 1,500 people.
In recent years, we've reported on hunger strikes there due to what detainees describe as poor conditions on the inside. The group that protested in front of City Hall says they plan to be back at the next city council meeting, which is scheduled for Jan. 27.
