Seattle weather: Slightly cooler this Sunday, possible wet weather en route

Temperatures for the lowlands peak at around the low 80s today, a tad cooler than Saturday.

Conditions stay mainly clear with sunshine and blue skies. Clouds may increase throughout the afternoon.

Areas along the foothills will be warmer in the mid-80s.

Overnight, a new weathermaker could bring rain showers to the area. Models show precipitation forming along the coastal cities after midnight and traveling east by the morning commute.

Afternoon high temperatures will also drop to the low 70s tomorrow. Expect upper 70s for Tuesday.

Tuesday and the rest of the work week are looking dry and mostly sunny. Low 80s return by mid-week.

Wenatchee and other cities further into central Washington are still under a Heat Advisory for afternoon highs in the upper 90s.