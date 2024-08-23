Seattle weather: A soggy Saturday in Seattle

Increasing rain chances over Puget Sound are forecast for Friday night into Saturday morning. This pattern is more like what you'd expect to see in October, not August. The rainfall has been helpful in areas where wildfires have been burning.

Heavy rain could develop in Seattle Friday evening into early Saturday morning.

The chances for rain begin to diminish by Saturday afternoon. Skies are forecast to stay partly to mostly cloudy through much of the afternoon.

Shower chances will begin to taper as the disturbance lifts out with drying skies behind it.

The two-day, Friday and Saturday, rainfall totals look impressive around the region. Amounts will range from about .30" to almost 1.5".

Rain totals between Friday and Saturday could reach half an inch to an inch around the region. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Moderate to heavy downpours will be possible, especially in the mountains where locations with burn scars, like near the site of the Easy Fire, may see some minor flooding.

Moderate to heavy rain is forecast at times Friday night into Saturday. The burn scar near the former Easy Fire location has a risk of minor flooding. (FOX13 Seattle) Expand

Afternoon highs will remain unseasonably cool, running 10-15 degrees cooler than normal. More sunshine is forecast by Sunday afternoon, helping to warm us back into the 70s.

Highs will only reach the low mid 60s in Seattle on Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Summer sunshine and warmth will finally return beginning middle of next week and continuing into the Labor Day Holiday weekend.