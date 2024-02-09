Seattle Weather: Get ready for a soggy Super Bowl Sunday

After some much-needed rain late last night and early this morning, the afternoon dried out, and we got to see some amazing sunsets around Western Washington. Afternoon highs were very close to average and ranged in the upper 40's to low 50's.

With partial clearing tonight, patchy fog is forecast to develop around Puget Sound. The fog will burn off, and partly cloudy skies will stick around for much of the day. Highs will once again be near normal in the 40's and 50's.

A warm front is forecast to push inland Saturday night and rain is forecast for much of Super Bowl Sunday. Snow is also forecast to fall in the passes with the mountains expected to pick up between 3-11".

The unsettled pattern with slight rain chances will remain through much of next week. A few showers even linger for Valentine's Day on Wednesday. Slightly drier skies are forecast for the end of next week on Friday with highs warming a bit.