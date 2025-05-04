Seattle Weather: Sunny skies and warming temperatures again this week

A sunny afternoon with blue skies across Western Washington after a cooler and cloudier start to the weekend.

Highs Sunday were in the upper 50s to low 60s, but it was still below seasonal average. We saw temperatures 5-10 degrees warmer compared to Saturday.

Skies will remain clear and cool tonight as high pressure starts to build into the region.

Temperatures will warm almost 10 degrees for Monday as we get closer to the 70 degree mark. We will also see plenty of sunshine.

High pressure will build again to start the week, which will amplify over the Pacific Northwest. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

We will see a weak system slide into Washington on Wednesday and Thursday. This will cool temperatures back down with more clouds and a chance of showers. We will rebound by the end of the week for more sunshine and warmer temperatures.