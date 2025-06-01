Expand / Collapse search

Seattle Weather: Sunny Start to the Week

By
Published  June 1, 2025 9:11pm PDT
FOX 13 meteorologist Ilona McCauley has your forecast for the weekend.

Seattle - A severe geomagnetic storm is forecast for tonight, allowing the Northern Lights to be visible in much of our region.  The best times to possibly catch a glimpse would be between 11pm-2am.  

The Northern Lights forecast for tonight.

A severe storm is forecast for tonight, allowing much of our area to see the Northern Lights. 

A sunny and dry start to the week as another ridge of high pressure rebuilds in our area.  We finished off the month of May drier than normal, more than 1 inch behind monthly average rainfall totals. 

High pressure keeps us sunny and dry on Monday.

Western Washington will enjoy plenty of sunshine on Monday. (FOX13 Seattle)

The weekend warming trend will continue to start the week with afternoon highs warming into the 70s.  

Sunshine to start our week around our region.

Temperatures will warm into the 70s to start off the week with plenty of sunshine.

The first full week of June brings plenty of sunshine along with dry skies.  Afternoon highs will remain above average through the week and approach almost 80 by next weekend. 

The extended forecast for the Seattle metro area.

Sunshine and dry weather are in store for Seattle all week.

