Seattle weather: sunny start to the week

A severe geomagnetic storm is forecast for tonight, allowing the Northern Lights to be visible in much of our region. The best times to possibly catch a glimpse would be between 11pm-2am.

A sunny and dry start to the week as another ridge of high pressure rebuilds in our area. We finished off the month of May drier than normal, more than 1 inch behind monthly average rainfall totals.

Western Washington will enjoy plenty of sunshine on Monday. (FOX13 Seattle)

The weekend warming trend will continue to start the week with afternoon highs warming into the 70s.

The first full week of June brings plenty of sunshine along with dry skies. Afternoon highs will remain above average through the week and approach almost 80 by next weekend.