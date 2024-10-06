Seattle Weather: Sunny and warm Monday with highs in the 70s

The skies were beautiful and sunny today with nice warm temperatures on this fall afternoon.

Highs today topped out in the upper 60s to low 70s, which is several degrees above seasonal average.

Tonight we will see clear skies with mild overnight temperatures, lows in the mid to upper 40s. A few areas of patchy fog in the morning hours.

Highs on Monday will be the warmest of the week, peaking in the mid to low 70s. Some spots in the foothills could even reach upper 70s.

A few clouds will increase along the coast Monday evening as our next frontal system moves closer. Light rain chances will increase overnight into Tuesday.

We will see the chance of light rain for both Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures back in the mid to low 60s. A break in the rain returns Thursday with a weak ridge of high pressure. Right now, there is a slight chance of showers returning Friday into the weekend, so we will keep an eye on things as we get closer.