Seattle Weather: Sunny and Warm Weekend

A beautiful Friday to cap off this week that started out windy, cool and wet!

A nice night ahead for Western Washington with clear skies and comfortable lows in the 50s.

Saturday looks equally nice with high temperatures again warming into the upper 70s and low 80s. A slight bit cooler along the coast as the winds will begin to turn to more of an onshore flow, pushing in cooler marine air.

As the ridge weakens tomorrow, more high clouds will move into Puget Sound with skies turning partly cloudy overnight and into Sunday.

There are lots of fun activities around town this weekend to enjoy, including the Seawolves game on Sunday at 7pm. The weather is looking good to get out and enjoy!

While the first few days of June were wet and windy, we are in store for a quieter week ahead. A mix of sun and clouds with highs ranging from the upper 60s to the low 70s. No big rain chances ahead for the lowlands.