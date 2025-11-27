Seattle weather: Wet and breezy Thanksgiving Day for Pacific Northwest

After a drier day with clouds, showers moved in this evening ahead of our next system. Showers will continue moving onshore for Thanksgiving Day with breezy winds and rain for the main mountain passes.

Thanksgiving Day will be mild, with highs in the low to mid-50s and scattered showers with breezy winds.

Showers will be present throughout the day Thursday with pockets of heavier to moderate rain. Snow levels will be around 4000–5000 feet through the evening hours, so expect mainly rain at the mountain passes.

As the low pressure system moves onshore, winds will be breezy at times, especially along the coast and south interior.

Showers will slowly tapper into Thursday evening, with drier skies into Friday. We will see more sunshine Friday with drier skies expected through the weekend. Temperatures overnight into the morning hours Sunday and Monday will be chilly!

