Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: Wet and breezy Thanksgiving Day for Pacific Northwest

By
Published  November 27, 2025 1:44pm PST
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle
Seattle weather: Seattle showers for Thanksgiving

Seattle weather: Seattle showers for Thanksgiving

FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson has your latest western Washington weather forecast.

After a drier day with clouds, showers moved in this evening ahead of our next system. Showers will continue moving onshore for Thanksgiving Day with breezy winds and rain for the main mountain passes. 

Rain Returns

After a drier day with clouds, showers moved in this evening ahead of our next system moving onshore for Thanksgiving. 

Thanksgiving Day will be mild, with highs in the low to mid-50s and scattered showers with breezy winds. 

Tomorrow's Highs

Thanksgiving Day will be mild with highs in the low to mid 50s with scattered showers and breezy winds. 

Showers will be present throughout the day Thursday with pockets of heavier to moderate rain. Snow levels will be around 4000–5000 feet through the evening hours, so expect mainly rain at the mountain passes. 

Rain Forecast

Showers will be present throughout the day Thursday with pockets of heavier to moderate rain. 

As the low pressure system moves onshore, winds will be breezy at times, especially along the coast and south interior. 

Wind Forecast

As the low pressure system moves onshore, winds will be breezy at times, especially along the coast and south interior.  (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers will slowly tapper into Thursday evening, with drier skies into Friday. We will see more sunshine Friday with drier skies expected through the weekend. Temperatures overnight into the morning hours Sunday and Monday will be chilly!

Seattle Extended

Showers will slowly tapper into Thursday evening, with drier and skies into Friday. 

The Source: Information in this story comes from FOX 13 Seattle Meteorologist Claire Anderson.

Weather