Seattle weather: Warm and sunny end of the week

Today's temperatures peaked above 80 degrees, which makes us tied for the longest streak of +80 degrees days in Seattle.

Temperatures remain dangerously warm east of the Cascades for the extended forecast. A Heat Advisory remains in effect until Saturday morning, which will then be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning.

HEAT ALERTS

Air quality remains poor in central and eastern Washington due to the Pioneer fire and other local fires. An Air Quality Alert remains in effect until further notice.

AIR Quality

High pressure remains in control through the weekend, which will keep skies dry and temperatures above average.

Jet Stream 500 mb

Tonight's overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 50s and a few clouds return Friday morning.

Regional Overnight Lows

Clouds will clear by midday for Western Washington and the afternoon will see plenty of sunshine. Highs will top out in the mid to low 80s.

Regional Highs Tomorrow (FOX 13 Seattle)

We will start to see more of an onshore push as an upper level low swings through British Columbia. No rain is expected, but we will see more morning clouds and slightly cooler afternoon temperatures.

Jet Stream 500mb

The extended forecast remains warm and through the weekend. We will start to see changes to the workweek as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 70s.