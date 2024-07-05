Seattle Weather: Weekend heat wave and fire danger

Overnight lows won't be quite as cool tonight. With lows only able to drop into the low 60s the next few days, it will be more difficult to cool off our homes and businesses overnight.

While a few spots did see the low 90s today, they will be more widespread tomorrow as temperatures only continue to heat up the next few days.

The heat wave will impact us through the weekend and on into early next week. We will likely see several days with near or even above record highs.

A heat wave is forecast to settle into the Pacific Northwest beginning on Friday-Tuesday. A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of Western Washington and Northeast Washington. An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for areas around Central Washington, Spokane, Pullman, Kelso, Portland, and the Columbia River Gorge. The risk of heat-related illnesses will be elevated this weekend, so make sure you are drinking plenty of water and finding ways to stay cool.

Along with the hot weather, the dry conditions are also prompting high fire danger.

After this weekend's heat wave with 4 days straight in the 90s, some relief may be felt by late next week with highs "cooling" off to the low 80s.