Seattle Weather: A wet and breezy start to the work week

We saw a little bit of everything on this spring Monday. Highs only in the low 60s with scattered showers, breezy winds and sunbreaks. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Showers this evening have come to an end with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Showers return late tonight into early Monday.

It will be a wet start to Monday morning as our next frontal system moves onshore. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Winds will also be gusty Monday as the front passes through and will stay gusty into the afternoon. (FOX Weather)

Temperatures Monday will be slightly cooler with highs only in the low 60s again.

Showers will linger into Tuesday with even a possible rumble of thunder. Spotty showers can't be ruled out Wednesday, but skies will dry out through Thursday. A few showers are possible again Friday into the weekend, but overall conditions are looking drier and warmer than we have been seeing lately.