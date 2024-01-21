Seattle Weather: Wet & mild to start the work week

Showers continue this evening with mild temperatures overnight. Overnight lows in the low 40s.

Temperatures will remain above freezing for Western Washington. There will be a better chance of rain/snow mix for the Cascades eastward.

A wet start to the work week with plenty of lowland rain showers. A mix of rain/snow and possible ice for the Cascade mountain passes.

Highs Monday will be mild and top out in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts 15-25 mph.

Snow levels will remain high this week, remaining above the major mountain passes. No major snow accumulation expected to start the work week.

Temperatures will be well above what they were last week, with plenty of rain showers. Highs will be even warmer by next weekend.