Seattle weather: Wet and windy start to the weekend

The FOX 13 Seattle Weather Team has issued a Regional Weather Alert for our coastal areas, Admiralty Inlet and portions of the North Sound. High winds are forecast in these locations overnight Friday into early Saturday morning. Gusts nearing 50mph will be possible.

Gusty winds will hit Western Washington late Friday and early Saturday morning.

A wind advisory will be in effect beginning at 8 p.m. along the coast, and beginning at 11 p.m. in the inlet locations and western Skagit and Whatcom counties. The advisory will expire around 5 a.m. in the morning. The advisory will expire at 7 a.m. for Port Townsend.

Parts or the Washington coast, Admiralty Inlet and Skagit and Whatcom County will see strong winds overnight.

Folks in the advised locations may see isolated power outages along with some possible tree damage. The Central and South Sound areas are not included in this advisory. The forecast shows it will be breezy in other spots, but well below the advisory criteria.

Gusty winds may bring isolated power outages and some tree damage overnight.

Along with the wind, rain will be moving onshore overnight as well. Most spots will see light rain, however some moderate to heavy rain is also possible through the night. Saturday will have some dry times, but scattered showers will remain in the area, so keep your rain gear handy.

The first round of rain showers will hit the Seattle area late Friday night into early Saturday.

The weekend will remain active into Sunday with a second system moving in. This one will bring a chance for snow flurries in the mountains along with the possibility of isolated storms in the lowlands. The week will be unsettled with chances of rain most days.