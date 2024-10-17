Seattle weather: Wet and windy weekend ahead

Our first real fall atmospheric river is looking to set up Friday afternoon through the weekend. The heaviest rain will fall along the northern coast and Olympic Peninsula. These locations may see as much as 4-8" over the weekend. The atmospheric river will slide south during the day on Saturday and into Sunday, pushing the rain along with it.

A brief break in the rain ends on Friday and moderate to heavy rain will move back in. Friday night high school football games, especially in the north sound will be blustery as the wind and rain pick up through the evening.

Gusty winds will arrive with the atmospheric river. Winds will be as high as 50 mph beginning Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

An atmospheric river is taking aim at Seattle this weekend. Drier skies are forecast for the middle of next week. Afternoons will remain cool, only in the low to mid 50s.