Summer is a month away but wildfire smoke has arrived in Washington

Summer is still more than a month away, but wildfire smoke has already arrived in Washington state.

But where is the smoke coming from?

Smoke is pushing south from fires burning in Alberta, Canada. Satellite images show the northern half of Washington, from Spokane to Seattle are seeing the smoke.

Meteorologists say the smoke will remain at high-levels until Friday when onshore flow moves in, brining fresh air from over the Pacific Ocean.

The hazy skies made for a red sunrise on Wednesday.

You can expect some spectacular sunsets as well as the smoke sticks around for a few days.