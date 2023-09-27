Seattle weather: Showers continue after heavy rain Wednesday morning

A area of low pressure will continue to weaken today as it moves through Western Washington, but showers will remain in some areas through the afternoon.

The wind largely impacted the northern Oregon and southwest Washington coasts this morning, with minimal gusts in the south sound and southwest interior. Gusts did reach 68 mph along Clatsop Spit and Cape Disappointment, though most areas inland only saw 20 to 35 mph gusts.

Scattered rain showers will continue today after a very wet morning. Temperatures will remain cool, right around 60 degrees for afternoon highs. A Puget Sound Convergence Zone will set up over south Snohomish and north King counties later this afternoon, leading to a potential of more steady rain in those locations.

The greater Seattle area has already seen almost a half inch of rain today (as of noon). That will push us over three inches for the month of September. This is the first month since April that Sea-Tac has seen above average rainfall.

Showers will continue Thursday, but Friday and the weekend looks much drier. Temps will remain cooler than average for the next week.