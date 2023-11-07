Seattle weather: Showers gradually taper with sunshine Wednesday

After the second wettest start to November in the Seattle area, we're forecasting drier and sunnier weather for most backyards later today and tomorrow.



A convergence zone produced scattered rain this morning in parts of Central Puget Sound and over the Cascades. The zone will gradually weaken throughout the afternoon. It could continue to trigger clouds and rainy pockets for places in Snohomish, King and Pierce Counties. Meanwhile, other communities will enjoy sunshine and dry weather throughout the rest of the day.

Temps this afternoon lift into the low to mid 50s. It'll be slightly breezy with some gusts in excess of 20 mph.

Wednesday's weather is looking beautiful. After four inches of rain at Sea-Tac Airport in the first six days of November, tomorrow's dry weather will be a welcomed break.



Thursday morning will be dry, but heavier rain surges into the region in the afternoon and evening. Along with the rain could come some blustery weather, too.



Isolated showers are expected Friday. Friday night to Saturday could be windy: stay tuned for further details as we get better clarify on what to expect. On-and-off rain continues Sunday and Monday.

