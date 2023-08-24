Seattle weather: Smoke, sunshine and heat ahead

Get ready for temperatures to soar in the coming days. Highs this weekend will skyrocket to the upper 80s. Some outlying communities could even experience the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.

For today, temps boost to the upper 70s and low 80s across Western Washington. Due to big fires still burning in Canada and the Northern Cascades, smoke will infiltrate our skies today through this weekend (thanks to an occasional east/northeasterly flow). The haze will be on-and-off in nature. Through tomorrow, it doesn't look like the smoke will be as bad as what we endured last Sunday; however, smoke forecasts are challenging and highly subject to change. Check in with the FOX 13 weather team every day for the updates!

Today, air quality could range from "moderate" to "unhealthy for sensitive groups" at times.



Today and tomorrow, a Red Flag Warning is in effect for some of the western slopes of the Cascades due to hot, dry and unstable air. If any new fires start, they have the potential of spreading rapidly. Do everything you can to avoid starting fires!

Tomorrow, some neighborhoods along the coast and South Sound could wake up to low-hanging clouds, but hazy sunshine is on tap for the afternoon.



There's a tiny chance for a lightning strike today near the Oregon state line. There may also be a spotty shower or lightning strike Friday and Saturday, mostly over the Cascade Crest. The chance for this is rather small.



The weekend could be sweltering for folks without air-conditioning. Try to head into a building with A/C (like a mall or movie theater) Saturday and Sunday and drink plenty of water.



Temps take a nosedive Tuesday and Wednesday as a cooler westerly flow gets underway. Not only will Tuesday and Wednesday be cloudier, there may be isolated showers, too.

Hope you have a wonderful day!



Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

