Stormy Monday night ahead

Another storm system will push through Western Washington tonight bringing strong wind, heavy rain, and mountain snow.

Most of the daylight hours will feature on and off showers in the Puget Sound area with mostly cloudy skies. High temperatures will remain cool today, in the mid to upper 40s.

Widespread precipitation will move inland along the Washington Coast later Monday morning into the afternoon hours. The front will push showers east into the Puget Sound area just in time for the evening commute.



Along with heavy rain later this evening, gusty winds will develop in Western Washington. The north Puget Sound and Washington Coast are under a Wind Advisory with gusts up to 45-55 mph possible tonight. All other areas of the central and south sound will also be gusty at times. The strongest wind will develop in the Puget Sound area between 8:00 PM and 2:00 AM. Scattered power outages are possible.

Snow levels will stay around 3,000 feet Monday and Tuesday. This storm will bring 6 to 12 inches of fresh powder to the passes, with one to two feet or more possible in the northern Washington Cascades. Any snow in the mountains is a welcome sight this time of year.

Snow levels will remain low through Wednesday, but will soar dramatically heading into next weekend as a much warmer air mass arrives.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the Pacific Northwest later this week into St. Patrick's Day weekend. As the ridge amplifies over Washington on Saturday, temps will soar into the mid to upper 60s with lots of sunshine. There could even be a few spots that hit 70 degrees this weekend.

Bottom line, we just have to get through the next couple of days before a taste of spring arrives. Start making your weekend plans now!