Seattle weather: Sunny & dry fall weekend ahead

The sunshine has returned to the PNW and it sticks around through the weekend. High temperatures Friday only reached the upper 50s, which is almost 10 degrees cooler than seasonal normal for this day.

Clear & cool skies tonight into Saturday morning, but a few areas of patchy fog. Once the clouds clear Saturday morning, the afternoon will see plenty of sunshine with highs a few degrees warmer.

On Saturday, some of the warmest spots will be in the southwest interior and Puget Sound interior which could reach the upper 60s.

Skies will stay clear and sunny through the weekend as high pressure aloft remains over Washington. Skies will start to see increasing clouds by Sunday evening as the next frontal system approaches.

Temperatures will be cooler to start the week with plenty of cloud cover and light showers. Right now, forecast models are showing light rainfall through Tuesday with totals between one tenth of an inch to a quarter inch.

High pressure will start to build in again by the middle of the week and temperatures will start to climb to average highs and get around 70 by this time next week.