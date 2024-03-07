Sunshine and cool temps Thursday

It will be a beautiful, mostly sunny Thursday for the Puget Sound area, but temperatures will remain cool, in the mid 40s.

It has been a chilly start to the month. Cooler than average temperatures go back almost two weeks and the chilly stretch will continue Thursday.

Expect more clouds on the coast, Olympic Peninsula, and through the San Juan Islands Thursday. Most spots around the Puget Sound area will be enjoying mostly sunny skies. The ridge of high pressure bringing those sunny skies to the area will shift east the next 24 hours, opening the door for the next impactful weather system.

Clouds will move in over the rest of the Puget Sound area after sunset tonight. Rain showers will impact the coast and north sound Friday, but most of the central and south sound will stay mainly dry.

Snow returns to the ski resorts this weekend through most of next week. Snow levels will stay below 4,000 feet starting Saturday, so make sure you are prepared for winter driving conditions if you plan any pass travel.

Through Monday morning, we could see 6 to 12 inches at the central and southern Washington passes and over a foot and a half of snow at Mt. Baker.

In the lowlands, rain arrives early Saturday morning and will continue through the early parts of next week. It will be breezy at times as well, especially over the weekend.

Tonight's sunset will be after 6:00 PM, and in just a few short days Daylight Saving Time begins. We will turn the clocks ahead one hour early Sunday morning, which will give us another hour of daylight in the evening hours, but we'll lose an hour of sleep. The first 7:00 PM sunset of the year will be Sunday night.