Sunshine and warmer temps as summer ends

Sunny skies return to the Puget Sound area the last two days of summer, but a much cooler and wetter pattern will set up for the start of fall.

It has been a very dry September, but Wednesday morning brought the most rain Seattle has seen in three months. Wet weather will return to the Puget Sound area this weekend and next week.

Thursday will be warmer with lots of sunshine from start to finish. There is a chance for some upper level wildfire smoke haze as an easterly flow develops, but it shouldn't greatly impact the air quality at the surface the next two days. Expect more of the same on Friday with high temperatures warming another five degrees.

Starting Saturday, the door opens to a much cooler, wetter pattern for the next week as a series of systems line up to impact the Northwest. A weak atmospheric river could impact the area Monday into Tuesday with breezy wind at times. Current models are suggesting an inch to an inch and a half of rain could fall over the course of the next seven days.

Along with the rain, we could see another round of snow at the highest elevations by the middle of next week. This won't be a concern at Stevens and Snoqualmie passes, but the North Cascades Highway could see a few flakes midweek.

Enjoy the next two days! Fall is hitting us fast next week.