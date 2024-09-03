Surging temperatures, dry weather for the first week of September in Seattle

After Sea-Tac Airport experienced its coolest August since 2011 with an average temperature of 66.5 degrees, we're gearing up for an impressive warmup for the first week of September.

This afternoon, highs will reach the low to mid 70s for most. A few neighborhoods will only warm to the mid to upper 60s. Most are waking up to cloudy, overcast skies. Sunshine is forecast to return this afternoon.

After pockets of clouds early Wednesday, glistening sunshine will reappear during the afternoon. Temperatures tomorrow will land in the upper 70s to low 80s for Central and South Puget Sound.

Even hotter weather is on the way for Thursday and Friday. If Sea-Tac skyrockets to 88 degrees on Thursday, it would tie the record for the hottest temperature on that date. Fire danger will be elevated. Make sure to drink plenty of water. If you don't have air-conditioning at home, I'd recommend heading into a building with A/C (e.g. movie theater or mall) at times to give your system a bit of a break.

The long-range forecast calls for wetter-than-normal weather (on average) for the month of September in Western Washington. Keep in mind: these long-range predictions are highly subject to change.

Cooler weather is on the way next week.



Take good care!



Sincerely,



Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan