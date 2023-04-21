Seattle weather: Temperatures nearing 70 next week

Are you ready for a warm-up? While temperatures hover below average this weekend, highs boost to the upper 60s next workweek.

Grab a warm rain jacket today! You can plan on cloudy skies, cooler-than-normal highs and isolated showers. The day certainly won't be a washout. Keep a close watch on any showers by checking out the radar feature on our free FOX 13 weather app (shameless plug :)).

Spotty showers carry us into Saturday. Late Saturday into Sunday morning, a round of drenching rain sweeps through Western Washington. A second batch of soaking rain arrives Sunday night.

Monday will wind up mostly dry. By Tuesday, temperatures boost to the low 60s under a mostly cloudy sky.



Highs soar nicely into the mid 60s on Wednesday…! Thursday could be even warmer and sunnier.

I don't know about you, but I'm thrilled to see this warm-up (however modest) on the horizon. In case you were curious, it's been 188 days (six months!) since we've seen the 70s. We've had the coolest start to April since 2011. I imagine many of you are eager for mild sunshine, too. We'll keep you posted on what to expect!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

