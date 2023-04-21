Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: Temperatures nearing 70 next week

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Few light showers across the region

Forecast highs Friday are warmer, landing in the low to mid 50s, but still cooler than our average of 60 for this time of year

Are you ready for a warm-up? While temperatures hover below average this weekend, highs boost to the upper 60s next workweek.

Grab a warm rain jacket today! You can plan on cloudy skies, cooler-than-normal highs and isolated showers. The day certainly won't be a washout. Keep a close watch on any showers by checking out the radar feature on our free FOX 13 weather app (shameless plug :)). 

Spotty showers carry us into Saturday. Late Saturday into Sunday morning, a round of drenching rain sweeps through Western Washington. A second batch of soaking rain arrives Sunday night. 

Monday will wind up mostly dry. By Tuesday, temperatures boost to the low 60s under a mostly cloudy sky. 

Highs soar nicely into the mid 60s on Wednesday…! Thursday could be even warmer and sunnier. 

I don't know about you, but I'm thrilled to see this warm-up (however modest) on the horizon. In case you were curious, it's been 188 days (six months!) since we've seen the 70s. We've had the coolest start to April since 2011. I imagine many of you are eager for mild sunshine, too. We'll keep you posted on what to expect!

Warmly, 

Meteorologist Abby Acone
Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)