Temperatures are forecast to remain above average in Seattle all week! It'll be dry, sunny and hot for Seafair weekend. For those without air-conditioning, sleeping could unfortunately be uncomfortable at times in the days ahead.



Highs this afternoon will lift to the upper 70s to the mid 80s around Puget Sound. It'll be cooler along the coast due in part to the cloudy skies there this morning. Earlier this morning, low-hanging clouds blanketed parts of the Puget Sound region, but sunshine already reappeared as early as 10 a.m.

People in Seattle can expect highs in the low to mid 80s Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Similar to today, there may be cloudy skies early Sunday and Monday mornings around the lowlands of Western Washington. However, sunshine will make a strong showing by noon if not much earlier for most places.

Highs reach the 80s on a daily basis the next few days in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

If you're enjoying any of the Seafair activities or the Sounders or Mariners games this weekend (the Seawolves are in San Diego Sunday), stay hydrated and wear plenty of sunscreen.

The weather will be hot, dry and sunny for the various sports games this weekend in Seattle: it'll be warm in San Diego for the Seawolves game Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

You may have noticed the high-level wildfire haze in our skies Friday: this smoke was from fires burning in Oregon and California. Thanks to a push from the west/southwest today, any lingering haze in Western Washington will exit to the east. Sadly, many communities in Central and Eastern Washington are facing yet another weekend of tough air quality due to several wildfires burning.

Air quality will range from good to moderate in Western Washington. Near the Cascades the next few afternoons, air quality may drop to "unhealthy for sensitive groups" due to the buildup of ozone (smog).

We're forecasting less wildfire haze in Western Washington this weekend. (FOX 13 Seattle)

In Eastern Washington, there's a heightened threat for heat-related illnesses today.

Heat alerts remain in effect for Eastern Washington Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

One more special note: there may be weak thunderstorms in Southeastern Washington today. There's a small chance for a stray shower or lightning strike in the North Cascades Sunday and Monday.



The 80s continue through the rest of the seven-day forecast.

Highs will range in the 80s all week in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Hope you have a wonderful weekend!



Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

