Seattle weather: Temps soaring to the 70s this weekend in Western Washington

Western Washington will be basking in the warmest temperatures of the year so far as a strong ridge of high pressure settles in over the Pacific Northwest this weekend.

March has started off very cool, with only one day above the seasonal average. Starting Thursday through the middle of next week, temperatures are expected to remain well above average (average is mid 50s for mid-March).

It all begins today, with patchy morning fog in the south sound and lots of sunshine everywhere else. High temperatures will be about five degrees warmer than Wednesday.

Friday will bring mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 60s. The ridge will become stronger heading into Saturday and Sunday. That should send temps into the 70s for the Cascade foothills and several valley locations as an easterly flow develops. Gap winds will be breezy at times.

Saturday's and Sunday's high temperatures will be flirting with records for those days. Records for both days were set

The FOX 13 Weather team will be watching the pollen count over the next several weeks as we approach the peak of spring allergy season. Trees are currently at moderate levels. Grasses usually start to kick in around April, with weed pollens appearing in May.

We can't ask for much better weather for mid-March. No significant rainfall is expected for at least the next week!